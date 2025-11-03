Thirumangalyam Full Cast, Real Names Of Actors: Megha Mahesh And Prithviraj Play Leads In New Zee Tamil Show

Thirumangalyam Full Cast Real Names: Zee Tamil is all set to charm its viewers once again with the launch of its brand-new serial Thirumangalyam (திருமாங்கல்யம்), premiering tonight (November 3). The show stars Megha Mahesh in the lead role and has already created buzz for its emotional depth and refreshing storyline.

Even before its release, Thirumangalyam has been trending among Tamil TV audiences, thanks to its captivating promos and heartfelt theme. The drama promises to blend family bonds, love, and life's unexpected twists, offering viewers a story filled with warmth and relatable emotions.

With a strong cast and an engaging plot, Thirumangalyam is expected to become a favourite addition to Zee Tamil's prime-time lineup. Don't miss the premiere tonight as a touching new tale is about to begin.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIRUMANGALYAM OVERVIEW: STORYLINE AND CAST

Zee Tamil's new show Thirumangalyam is a heartwarming family drama that brings together emotion, destiny, and romance in a truly captivating way. The show revolves around Mahalakshmi, a kind and gentle village girl believed to bring good fortune to those around her. But behind her bright smile hides a life filled with struggles - from enduring her cruel stepmother Mohanavalli to fighting against the greed and deceit of her relatives.

When her future seems locked in an unwanted marriage, destiny takes a surprising turn. Thiru, a principled young businessman, steps into her life and marries her. However, his heart still belongs to Divya, creating a complex and emotional web of love, truth, and fate.

Thirumangalyam makes its grand debut tonight (November 3) with the first episode airing at 7:30 PM, setting the stage for a heartfelt story filled with emotion, drama, and powerful performances. The new episodes will premiere every week, from Monday to Friday.

REAL NAMES OF THIRUMANGALYAM MAIN CAST

For those unaware, Megha Mahesh plays the main protagonist, Mahalakshmi, while Prithviraj is paired opposite her and plays the character of Thiru. On the other hand, Gayathri and Sangeetha Balan have been roped in to essay the important characters of Divya and stepmother Mohanavalli, respectively.

Adding to the show's depth is a talented supporting cast that includes Madhu Mohan, Sasi Laya, Vanitha, Auditor Sridhar, Varalakshmi, Kavitha, Gowtham, Kaveri, Dineshan, David Mano, and Livingston - each bringing authenticity and emotion to the story.

Keep watching this space for more updates!