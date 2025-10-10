Trisha Krishnan Responds To Marriage Speculation With Sarcastic Instagram Story: ‘Waiting For Them To...'

Trisha Krishnan Breaks Silence On Marriage Speculation: Rumors surrounding actress Trisha Krishnan's personal life have once again surfaced online, with recent reports claiming that the actor's family has approved a potential match for her. According to several outlets, the prospective groom is a businessman from Chandigarh who recently shifted focus to expanding his ventures from Australia to India. While the speculation has gained significant attention on social media, Trisha has now responded to the buzz in her own unmistakable style.

On Friday, the Ponniyin Selvan star shared an Instagram story that appeared to address the reports indirectly. In a characteristically sharp comment, she wrote, "I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to schedule the honeymoon too." The post, which quickly went viral, was widely interpreted as a tongue-in-cheek reaction to the constant scrutiny over her private life.

Trisha's personal life has long been a subject of media interest. The renewed round of speculation began following a report that claimed Trisha's parents had approved of the alliance and that both families have known each other for years. However, her latest social media post can be viewed as a subtle but clear dismissal of the ongoing rumors.

Trisha's Professional Lineup Includes Vishwambhara and Karuppu

Despite the persistent rumors, Trisha continues to focus on her career. With over two decades in cinema, she remains active across multiple South Indian film industries. Her upcoming projects include Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, in which she stars alongside Chiranjeevi, and the Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya, directed by RJ Balaji.

While the chatter surrounding her supposed marriage shows no signs of slowing down, Trisha's recent post makes it evident that she isn't interested in addressing such speculation beyond a witty remark. For now, her pointed response seems to have said all that needs to be said.