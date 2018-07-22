 »   »   »  'Dharma Durai' Movie Review & Rating: Fairly Executed Drama With A Relevant Message

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Srushti Dange, Aruldass, Aishwarya Rajesh Director: Seenu Ramasamy

Dharma Durai movie review is here! Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, Dharma Durai is helmed by National Award-winning film-maker Seenu Ramasamy.

Prior to the release of Dharma Durai, fans and movie buffs were excited about the project as Tamannaah was being paired with Vijay for the first time and since it had an impressive cast of talented performers. Continue reading our movie review to know what the film has to offer.



Dharma Durai Plot:

After successfully completing his degree in medicine (MBBS), Vijay Sethupathi decides to head to his village and serve the villagers.



His belief is nice and simple - every doctor who studies at a government college should serve their own people by working in a goverment hospital instead of building a career at a private hospital or flying overseas.



Why? because their educational expenses is taken care of, thanks to the taxes paid by the people.



Performances:

Vijay Sethupathi has once again delivered a classy performance. Be it a lover boy, drunkard or medical student, he has absolutely nailed them all.



Tamannaah's role in the film is refreshing as Seenu has exposed her acting prowess rather than just making use of her beautiful appearance.



Aishwarya Rajesh as a village belle is simply fantastic to watch. With impressive dialogue delivery and body language required to portray a simple village girl, she might go on to capture many hearts.



Raadhika Sarathkumar as Vijay's mother delivers a power-packed act. The veteran brings in so much to the film, which is already packed with talented performers.



Technicalities:

Let's just say cinematographer Sukumar knows how to capture the scenic beauty of a village. His success streak continues after impressing one and all with movies like Mynaa and Kumki.



Yuvan Shankar Raja makes a comeback of sorts with some high quality music. Both his songs and background score is apt for what's been played on screen.



Seenu Ramasamy's dialogues are razor-sharp and adds solidity to the film. When it comes to the screenplay, Dharma Durai is fairly engaging with few dull moments, which includes the flashback portions.



Overall View:

Dharma Durai is a neatly executed drama with a relevant message.



