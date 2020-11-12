Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: This Suriya Starrer Is Born To Fly High!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Suriya, Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas Director: Sudha Kongara

Soorarai Pottru, the much-awaited Suriya starrer has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The action drama, which is directed by Sudha Kongara, features Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. Soorarai Pottru is bankrolled by Suriya himself, along with Guuneet Monga, under the banner 2D Entertainments and Sikhya Entertainment.

Did the Suriya starrer meet the expectations of the audiences? Read Soorarai Pottru movie review here, to know...

Soorarai Pottru Plot

Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara (Suriya) is an ex-air force officer who is trying hard to start an airline company. He meets Sundari (Aparna Balamurali) through an arranged matchmaking and develops a liking for her. Maara meets his idol Paresh Goswami (Paresh Rawal), the head of one of the biggest airline companies in the country, and puts forward an idea to begin a partnership. What happens in Maara's life and how he fulfills his dream forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Sudha Kongara has directed Soorarai Pottru, as well as written the project along with Shalini Ushadevi, Aalif Surti, Ganesha, and Vijaya Kumar.

Technical Aspects

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the songs and background score for the project. Niketh Bommireddy is the director of photography. Sathish Suriya has handled the editing.

Verdict

This Suriya starrer is a well-made film that has some brilliant performances by the entire star cast, great visuals, and excellent music. Soorarai Pottrus is born to fly high.