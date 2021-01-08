Maara Movie Review: This Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath Starrer Is A Breath Of Fresh Air!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Maara is the romantic drama that features Madhavan in the titular role premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 8, Friday. Shraddha Srinath appears as the female lead in Maara, which is directed by Dhilip Kumar. Unni R has penned the original story. Director Dhilip Kumar and Bipin penned the adapted screenplay.

Did the Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath impress the viewers? Read Maara movie review here, to know...

Plot

Parvathi aka Paaru, a restoration architect (Shraddha Srinath) leaves her home to avoid getting married. She comes to Kochi and stays in a house that previously belonged to Maara (Madhavan). The sketches that Maara left behind deeply impresses Paaru, who begins her mission to meet him. Who is Maara and how Paaru finally meets him forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Maara, which is an adaptation of the Dulquer Salmaan starring Malayalam blockbuster Charlie, stay true to the essence of the original. This Madhavan stands high with its extremely heartfelt making style and amazing character sketches. Directior-writer Dhilip Kumar and co-writer Bipin have taken the creative liberty to chose a different route to narrate Maara's story, which makes the film an extremely endearing experience.

