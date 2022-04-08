    For Quick Alerts
      Taanakkaran Movie Review: Vikram Prabhu Shines In This Powerful, Hard-Hitting Police Story

      Star Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Lal, MS Bhaskar, Anjali Nair
      Director: Tamizh

      Taanakkaran, the highly anticipated Vikram Prabhu starrer has finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie, which is directed by Tamizh, revolves around a police recruit school and how the unforgiving system treats its new entrants. Taanakkaran, which is scripted by director Tamizh himself, is reportedly based on real-life incidents that happened in 1997.

      Did the Vikram Prabhu starrer impress the audiences? Read Taanakkaran movie review here to know...

      What's Yay:

      Performances

      Engaging narrative

      Technical Aspects

      What's Nay:

      Cliche romantic track

      Excessive melodrama

      Story

      Arivazhagan aka Arivu (Vikram Prabhu) aspires to become a police officer and successfully joins the Police Recruits School (PRS). However, he soon realises that everything is not as easy as he expected. The training school is controlled by Inspector Muthupandi (Madhusudhan Rao), and his valet Eeshwaramurthy (Lal), who tortures the new entrants in the name of parade training. When Arivu stands up against injustice, all hell breaks loose.

      Script & Direction

      Tamizh, the writer-director has successfully created a hard-hitting drama that explores the unforgiving police system established by the British, in Taanakkaran. The police training camp and its functioning is narrated in the most convincing and realistic manner, which makes the film appealing. The emotions of the recruits who find it extremely hard to adjust to the hell-like atmosphere of PRS are told most effectively.

      Verdict

      Taanakkaran is a powerful, hard-hitting film that depicts the unforgiving police system that was set up by the British. The exceptional performances make it an appealing watch, despite its flaws.

      X