Ranveer Singh Doesn’t Behave Like A Superstar Says Chandan Prabhakar Of The Kapil Sharma Show

    The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go on air soon. The shoot for the same has begun and we are getting to see and hear a lot of fun happenings. Recently, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had been on the sets to promote his film Simmba and be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. One of the comedians from the show Chandan Prabhakar said that Ranveer Singh doesn't behave like a superstar! Shocking, isn't it? Well, he had more to say.

    Ranveer Doesn’t Behave Like A Superstar Says Chandan

    While talking to Times Of Indian during an interview, sharing his opinion about the Simmba star, Chandan said, "Ranveer Singh is a superstar, but he doesn't behave like one. He behaved as if he was my relative. He doesn't have the superstar attitude. So, even I didn't feel conscious because I didn't feel that I was standing next to a big Bollywood star. "

    He further added, "He behaved just like a brother. He was extremely sweet with us and so was Sara (Ali Khan) who despite having a lineage, was very down-to-earth and warm. The way they gelled with us, helped us in giving our best."

    "You will see me take a dig at Kapil, teasing him with Deepika Padukone and how she is now married to Ranveer. We went a step ahead by creating a 'shayari' on Kapil's condition to irritate him.", he said while talking about the first episode of the show.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 22:44 [IST]
