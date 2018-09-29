English
 »   »  REVEALED! This Is What Deepika & Alia Will Be Talking About On Koffee With Karan 6 & It Isn’t Ranbir

By
    Koffee With Karan is back with its sixth season and we can't wait to witness all the drama and controversies unfold. According to the latest reports Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will be gracing Karan Johra's show. What makes it more interesting is the fact that these two stars believed to not get along well. So, watching the two divas chat on the couch while sipping the coffee will definitely be one of the most remembered moments from the chat show.

    Deepika & Alia On Koffee With Karan 6!

    If you know, these two stars even share a common connection, and that's none other than the actor Ranbir Kapoor. While Deepika Padukone and he dated in the past, Alia Bhatt is rumored to be seeing him currently. The last time when Deepika and Sonam talked about Ranbir on the chat show, there was a lot of buzz created around what he former had to say about her ex-beau.

    However, we have learned that the Deepika and Alia will be talking about things we expected the least! Apparently, the two ladies will be discussing the changing roles of women in the film industry today, and their real-life relationship, which comes across extremely interesting!

    Are you excited to watch the leading ladies of Bollywood nail Karan's controversial questions? Let us know in the comments below!

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 6:49 [IST]
