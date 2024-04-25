After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt Set To Make His TV Comeback Soon? DEETS

Neil
Bhatt
New
Show
Update:
Neil
Bhatt,
who
made
his
TV
debut
as
a
contestant
in
Boogie
Woogie,
has
come
a
long
way
in
his
career
and
is
among
the
most-loved
celebrities
on
TV.
After
making
his
acting
debut
with
Sony
TV's
Arslaan
in
2008,
the
talented
actor
went
on
to
feature
in
many
shows
including
12/24
Karol
Bagh,
Gulaal,
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum,
and
Roop
-
Mard
Ka
Naya
Swaroop
among
others.
However,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
made
him
a
household
name.
NEIL
BHATT
FANS
AWAITING
HIS
TV
COMEBACK
AFTER
BIGG
BOSS
17
Neil
Bhatt
essayed
the
lead
role
of
Virat
Chavan
in
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
alongside
Ayesha
Singh
and
Aishwarya
Sharma.
The
show
turned
out
to
be
a
huge
success
and
established
the
actor
as
a
hugely
popular
TV
star.
He
left
GHKKPM
last
year
after
a
generation
leap
and
went
on
to
participate
in
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
17
with
wife
Aishwarya
Sharma.
Ever
since
his
eviction
from
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show,
he
has
been
away
from
the
small
screen
and
fans
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
his
TV
comeback.
Well,
it
looks
like
their
wait
is
coming
to
an
end
very
soon.
According
to
Gossip
TV,
the
popular
social
media
handle
known
for
sharing
latest
updates
related
to
popular
shows
and
celebrities,
have
revealed
that
Neil
Bhatt
has
finally
bagged
a
new
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
actor
is
reportedly
maiking
his
TV
comeback
with
an
upcoming
Colors
show,
to
be
produced
by
Saurabh
Tiwari's
Parin
Multimedia.
The
post
reads,
"#NeilBhatt
to
make
his
comeback
with
Colors
TV's
upcoming
socio-romantic
show
by
Saurabh
Tiwari's
Parin
Multimedia!!"