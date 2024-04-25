After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt Set To Make His TV Comeback Soon? DEETS

Neil Bhatt New Show Update: Neil Bhatt, who made his TV debut as a contestant in Boogie Woogie, has come a long way in his career and is among the most-loved celebrities on TV. After making his acting debut with Sony TV's Arslaan in 2008, the talented actor went on to feature in many shows including 12/24 Karol Bagh, Gulaal, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop among others. However, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made him a household name.

NEIL BHATT FANS AWAITING HIS TV COMEBACK AFTER BIGG BOSS 17

Neil Bhatt essayed the lead role of Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin alongside Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma. The show turned out to be a huge success and established the actor as a hugely popular TV star. He left GHKKPM last year after a generation leap and went on to participate in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 17 with wife Aishwarya Sharma.

Ever since his eviction from Salman Khan's controversial reality show, he has been away from the small screen and fans have been eagerly awaiting his TV comeback. Well, it looks like their wait is coming to an end very soon.

NEIL BHATT BAGS AN UPCOMING COLORS TV SHOW?

According to Gossip TV, the popular social media handle known for sharing latest updates related to popular shows and celebrities, have revealed that Neil Bhatt has finally bagged a new show. Yes, you read that right! The actor is reportedly maiking his TV comeback with an upcoming Colors show, to be produced by Saurabh Tiwari's Parin Multimedia.

The post reads, "#NeilBhatt to make his comeback with Colors TV's upcoming socio-romantic show by Saurabh Tiwari's Parin Multimedia!!"

Take a look at the viral post here:

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers' side.

Keep watching this space for more updates!