Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Expecting First Child? Actress Reveals TRUTH

Aishwarya Sharma Pregnancy Reports: TV couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and eventually got married, have been making headlines ever since they became a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 last year. For the past few days, the happily-married couple has been grabbing eyeballs due to the ongoing pregnancy rumours.

For those who are unaware, Aishwarya Sharma experienced a fainting spell due to low blood pressure during a dance performance at a Holi event on March 16 while filming the TV show Suhaagan. However, subsequent reports suggested that she might be pregnant, expecting her first child with her husband, actor Neil Bhatt after two years of marital bliss.

However, the actress finally took to social media and dismissed pregnancy rumours. Yes, you read that right! Aishwarya took to her Instagram story to address the pregnancy rumors and wrote, "For the third time I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages.. stop making any assumptions, I am a human being sometime my Blood pressure drops and FYI my BP drop was 60-80 That's why I passed out on set I am not pregnant Specially this message is for media. Stop it now Thankyou," she clarified.

Take a look at her Insta story below:

Best known for playing the characters of Virat and Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma exchanged wedding vows on November 30, 2021, and are in a happy space.