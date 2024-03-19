Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Expecting First Child? Actress Reveals TRUTH

Aishwarya
Sharma
Pregnancy
Reports:
TV
couple
Neil
Bhatt
and
Aishwarya
Sharma,
who
fell
in
love
on
the
sets
of
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
and
eventually
got
married,
have
been
making
headlines
ever
since
they
became
a
part
of
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
17
last
year.
For
the
past
few
days,
the
happily-married
couple
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
due
to
the
ongoing
pregnancy
rumours.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Aishwarya
Sharma
experienced
a
fainting
spell
due
to
low
blood
pressure
during
a
dance
performance
at
a
Holi
event
on
March
16
while
filming
the
TV
show
Suhaagan.
However,
subsequent
reports
suggested
that
she
might
be
pregnant,
expecting
her
first
child
with
her
husband,
actor
Neil
Bhatt
after
two
years
of
marital
bliss.
However,
the
actress
finally
took
to
social
media
and
dismissed
pregnancy
rumours.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Aishwarya
took
to
her
Instagram
story
to
address
the
pregnancy
rumors
and
wrote,
"For
the
third
time
I
am
saying
this
out
loud
because
I
am
sick
of
getting
messages..
stop
making
any
assumptions,
I
am
a
human
being
sometime
my
Blood
pressure
drops
and
FYI
my
BP
drop
was
60-80
That's
why
I
passed
out
on
set
I
am
not
pregnant
Specially
this
message
is
for
media.
Stop
it
now
Thankyou," she
clarified.
Take
a
look
at
her
Insta
story
below:
Best
known
for
playing
the
characters
of
Virat
and
Patralekha
in
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Neil
Bhatt
and
Aishwarya
Sharma
exchanged
wedding
vows
on
November
30,
2021,
and
are
in
a
happy
space.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 18:31 [IST]