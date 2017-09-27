 »   »   » 7 Interesting Things Salman Khan Revealed At The Bigg Boss 11 Launch

Bigg Boss 11 will soon be aired on television. The makers are building the hype around the show by just giving the clues and not revealing the list of contestants.

Yesterday (September 23), the show was launched in Mumbai. We had reported how Salman Khan revealed why the makers approached him. Here are a few other interesting things Salman said at the launch...

1. Salman Has Best Padosis Salman joked, "I have the best padosis in the world, my mother & father!" 2. Salman's Neighbours Disturbed With His Fans! Salman even added that his neighbours get affected when his fans crowd outside his apartment. 3. Who Does Salman Want As His Neighbour From The Entertainment Industry? When asked who he would like from the entertainment industry as his neighbour(s), Salman said that he was happy with his current neighbour - veteran actress, Waheeda Rahman. 4. What Salman Likes About Bigg Boss? When asked as to what he likes about Bigg Boss, the actor said that the love-hate relationship that the participants share in the house is one of the best things about the show. 5. Which Is Salman's Favourite Season? When asked which his favourite season is, the actor said that he is likes Season 5 (the season which Juhi Parmar won). Is Salman Being Paid Rs 11 Crores? The most important thing that everyone wants to know was answered by Salman and Raj Nayak - Salman's paycheck. When the media asked this question to Salman, he requested the media to persuade Colors' CEO Raj Nayak to pay him that amount. For this, Raj Nayak said, "Salman Khan doesn't come cheap." 7. Violence Will Not Be Tolerated! Salman hopes the contestants this season are well-behaved as violence and bad behaviour in the house will not be tolerated at all.

Raj Nakak also revealed that the voting for BB 11 will be exclusively on the Voot app.

