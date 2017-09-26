 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Contestants List: Dhinchak Pooja, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma & Others To Participate!

With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 11, the excitement among the audiences is at its peak. The viewers want to know who will participate, in this season.

But the makers are in no mood to reveal the confirmed list of contestants. We had recently reported about the maker's plan of keeping the contestants list, a secret. Read on....

Bigg Boss 11 Contestants It is said that even if the contestants' names are leaked, the makers would replace them, irrespective of them signing the contract! Bigg Boss 11 Makers’ Plan According to a source, about 30 contestants have been finalised. But the makers have put them on hold! But in spite of this, a few names are still doing the rounds. Check out the probable contestants' list... Bigg Boss 11 Probable Contestants’ List: Vikas Gupta The Bigg Boss makers are in talks with Lost Boy Productions' Head, Vikas Gupta. It has to be recalled that Vikas made headlines because of the controversies with Parth Samthaan (who was part of Vikas' show, Kaisi Hai Yaariyan) and Gauri Arora. Recently, Sunny Leone also confirmed that her friend, Vikas Gupta is going to be part of BB 11. Dinchak Pooja YouTube sensation, Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain has also been approached for the show. Pooja lives in New Delhi. Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Swag Wali Topi, Daaru are few of her popular songs. She is popular due to the songs that she records for fun. Her songs are weird and low on lyrics, but are fun to watch! Shilpa Shinde It was said that Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress, Shilpa Shinde demanded a whopping amount to be part of Bigg Boss 11. The actress was in news for her fight with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain makers. CINTAA had also banned her from working on Television. Priyank Sharma Winner of MTV Splitsvilla, Priyank Sharma is also reportedly a part of Bigg Boss 11. Priyank has a crazy fan following amongst the youth and is the latest youth icon. Abrar Zahoor The actor and model, Abrar Zahoor, who was seen on Neerja, is also apparently part of the Colors' reality show. Benafsha Soonawalla Another name that is doing the round is MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla. She was in the news for dating Varun Sood. Natalia Kayy London based model, Natalia Kayy has also apparently been confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 11. Pearl V Puri Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil actor Pearl V Puri has also been approached for the show. He was in news as he was linked to all his co-stars.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Bigg Boss...

