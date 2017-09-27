 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Launch: Here’s What Salman Khan Has To Say About Shahrukh Khan & Akshay Kumar’s Shows…

Big Boss 11 : Salman Khan makes a grant entry during press meeting | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 will be aired on October 1. The show was launched yesterday (September 26) in Mumbai. We had reported about a few interesting things that Salman Khan revealed at the launch.

As we know, along with Salman Khan's show, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's show will also be launched. SRK will be back on TV with TED Talks, and Akshay is coming up with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Here's what Salman Khan has to say about the other two superstars' shows... Also read what Salman has to say about hosting Bigg Boss....

Tough Competition For Shahrukh Khan & Akshay Kumar! Salman was quoted by TOI as saying, "I think Shahrukh and Akshay are amazing. They are a good host. Akshay is also really good. He has got amazing comedy timing, he is witty. On the other hand Shahrukh has a great personality, charisma, swag, so I think it's going to be a tough competition for them (laughs)." Why Salman Considered Bigg Boss? "It is the love and hate relationship on the show. Sometimes I really love it, but sometimes I am not too fond of it. I don't think right now there is any better show on television than Bigg Boss." Salman Further Added… "I keep getting calls from people to know who is going or who is part of the show this year. There is a lot of buzz when it starts and then every week people are curious to know as to who is getting eliminated." Bigg Boss Has Made Him More Patient Salman says that he has learnt a lot on Bigg Boss. Even though he sometimes decides not to do the show, he comes back! The show has made him more patient. He has also learnt how not to react on things from the show. Hosting Bigg Boss Is Difficult! Salman feels that it is a very difficult show to host. Even for contestants, it is difficult as they have to play the game with a lot of patience, will power, keeping sensibilities in mind. Why Is Bigg Boss Difficult For Contestants? He added, "There tasks involved which sometimes go on for 48 hours. They have to stay with limited food, use the same loo. There are gossips, fights and they have to survive all that." First Elimination Is Unfair Salman feels that the first eviction is very unfair as the contestant doesn't even get a chance to adjust. By the time a contestant starts meeting everyone and knowing others, he gets evicted!

