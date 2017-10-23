 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Not Hina Khan, But Dhinchak Pooja Is The Highest Paid Bigg Boss 11 Contestant!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants' remunerations have always been a topic of discussion. We had recently reported that Hina Khan is the highest paid Bigg Boss 11 contestant. Apparently, she is being paid around Rs 7-8 Lakhs per week.

But the latest we hear is, not Hina, but Dhinchak Pooja, the first wild card entrant, is the highest paid contestant, this season!

Dhinchak Pooja It has to be recalled that there were reports that Dhinchak Pooja had refused to be on the show as she was being paid less. Not Hina, But Dhinchak Pooja Is The Highest Paid Contestant This Season Apparently, commoners are generally paid somewhere around Rs 20-25 thousand per week, to be on the show. But, this is not the same with Dhinchak Pooja, whose package is apparently more than Hina. BB 11 Makers Hiked Pooja's Fee! It is said that the makers decided to hike the price to get her on the show. After increasing the fee, Pooja signed the dotted lines. Pooja's Audition Video Meanwhile, Pooja's audition video is going viral. In the video, Pooja introduces herself in full swag. She also warns Salman and says that she is coming to set the Bigg Boss house on fire! Pooja's Audition Video In the video, she is also seen telling that the best thing about Bigg Boss 11 is that she is in it. She says that she will make new friends on the show as she loves meeting new people. She will make peace with everyone, but warns that if someone provokes her, she can't say what she will do!

Watch The Video Here

