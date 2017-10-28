 »   »   » TGILC: Mallika Dua’s Father Slams Akshay Kumar For Insensitive Comment; Mallika Writes Open Letter!

Recently, Star Plus' show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (TGILC), was in news as the makers decided to replace the mentors, Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal, owing to the low TRPs. After a few days, Mallika was seen hitting out at Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for a remark aimed at her during a shoot.

During the show, the actor said, "Mallika Ji aap bell bajao, mai aapko bajata hoon". This comment didn't go well with either Mallika Dua or her father Vinod Dua, who is a veteran journalist.