 »   »   » TGILC: Mallika Dua’s Father Slams Akshay Kumar For Insensitive Comment; Mallika Writes Open Letter!

Recently, Star Plus' show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (TGILC), was in news as the makers decided to replace the mentors, Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal, owing to the low TRPs. After a few days, Mallika was seen hitting out at Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for a remark aimed at her during a shoot.
During the show, the actor said, "Mallika Ji aap bell bajao, mai aapko bajata hoon". This comment didn't go well with either Mallika Dua or her father Vinod Dua, who is a veteran journalist.
Vinod Dua Slams Akshay Kumar For His Insensitive Comment
Vinod Dua posted the video on his Facebook page, Vinod wrote: "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co worker Mallika Dua that "aap bell bajao main aap ko bajata hun" at 5:26. This is his sense of humor and language. Star Plus..wake up..(sic)".
Vinod Dua Expect An Apology From Akshay Kumar!
Vinod Dua was quoted by IANS as saying, "I don't expect an apology from Star Plus as they have not aired this episode. But I expect an apology from this fellow (Akshay Kumar)."
Mallika’s Open Letter
Mallika took to Twitter and shared snapshots of an open letter in which she has addressed the issue. In the letter, Mallika says this is not about Akshay Kumar, but all big Bollywood stars, who cannot tell the difference between charm and harm. (In pic: Snapshot of Mallika's letter in the picture -1)
Mallika Wants Humor To Be Limitless
In the letter, she has even asked, "Would the superstar be offended had someone jokingly said to his daughter"? (In Pic: Snapshot of Mallika's letter in the picture -2)
Further Mallika had tweeted, "So, I want humor to be limitless. I also don't want to be uncomfortable at my work place: ( The lines are blurred. Thoughts?."
Mallika & Vinod’s Posts Deleted!
But both Mallika and Vinod's posts were deleted. When a fan asked as to why she deleted her tweet, she tweeted, "Because I don't enjoy abuse and cyber bullying." (In Pic: Snapshot of Mallika's letter in the picture -3)