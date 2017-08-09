 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2: The Show To Undergo Major Changes;Krushna Abhishek’s Show In Danger!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous mid-air fight had left a major impact on the comedian as well as the show. There were many speculations that the channel might not renew the show.

But recently, Kapil Sharma fans were in joy as the show got renewed. Now there are reports that the show will undergo major changes. Read on to know more...

Kapil Show To Be Revamped According to reports, Kapil's show will get a complete makeover. Well if you are thinking it's because of the fluctuation in the ratings, then the answer is no. The Reason For TKSS To Get Revamped… The makers are planning to revamp the show not because of the low TRPs. Apparently, the channel is happy with the ratings, but they feel it's time for the show to undergo changes. The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The current format has run its course. Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar's departure and Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar's re-entry are not the issue. We've realised that the entire show needs a revamp." Kapil Sharma Show: Ali Asgar to RETURN BACK on Show | FilmiBeat TKSS To Undergo A Few Changes The characters on Kapil Sharma Show will also undergo a few changes. The most important question the fans now pose is: Will Sunil Grover return to the show? Will Sunil Grover Return To TKSS? Regarding this, a source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "He (Sunil) is welcome if he wants to return, but no one is sending out feelers to him; least of all Kapil." Bollywood Celebrities On TKSS As we all know, that Bollywood celebrities grace the show to promote their film. Well, post revamp, the presence of the Bollywood stars would reduce. Kapil’s Health Woes Back to back shooting of the episodes for TKSS and Firangi (film) took a toll on Kapil's health, which is a major concern. He reportedly fainted thrice on the sets, because of which the shoot of TKSS was cancelled. Kapil Spends A Lot Of Time For TKSS The source added, "He (Kapil) spends close to six hours recording for The Kapil Sharma Show and then tries to shoot for his film, Firang. The film is not going anywhere. It is a dead weight." Krushna Abhishek’s Show In Danger As we all know Sony brought a new show with Krushna Abhishek and his team - The Drama Company. This show became a competition for Kapil's show. It was said that the channel is observing the TRPs of both the shows. The Drama Company Under Scanner Now that Kapil's show has been renewed and is getting revamped, Krushna's show might face a problem! As we all know, The Drama Company has failed to impress the audiences and didn't garner good ratings. Super Dancer To Be Launched Soon There are reports that TDC will be shifted to 10 pm slot as Super Dancer will be launched. Also, the show might be scrapped if it fails to gain good ratings in the coming weeks.

Sony TV is undergoing major changes. Beyhadh, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Peshwa Bajirao are going off air. Many interesting shows are being lined up.

Kaun Banega Crorepati will be launched soon. New Shows, Porus and Nikita Dutta, Zayed Khan and Vatsel Seth starrer Haassil are lined up. Another show starring Namik Paul and Vikram Singh Chauhan is also in the pipeline.

