 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Pooja Joshi Blessed With A Baby Girl

Pooja Joshi, who shot to fame with her character Varsha in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, delivered a baby girl last evening at a private hospital in Mumbai. The actress is married to Manish Arora, a businessman from Akola, in November 2015. The two met through a common friend.

The actress confirmed the news and quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, we have welcomed a little baby girl in our lives yesterday. We both are doing good."

Pooja Joshi's sister, Damini Joshi, who is a writer, also took to social media to share the news. She wrote, "Sona Mausi" 3rd time...need your love and blessings for my little bundle of joy "Ridhima"... # ridhimalove #newborn #love #happiness #family #sister."

Pooja, who welcomed the little bundle of joy, exclaimed as to how the baby's arrival in her womb had instantly changed her life.

Earlier, the actress had revealed, how protective her co-actress, Hina Khan was when she got to know about Pooja's pregnancy. Pooja was quoted by TOI as saying, "Hina was extremely elated and happy. She was in fact surprised and when the reality sunk in, she instantly became protective about me. Everybody was exceptionally happy."

Congratulations to Pooja Joshi and Manish Arora.