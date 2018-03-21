 »   »   » Bharti Singh Is Happy About Kapil’s Return; Doesn’t Want To Talk About Kapil & Sunil Twitter War

Bharti Singh

When Bharti Singh, who was part of The Kapil Sharma Show (she was seen as Babli Mausi/Lalli), was asked about Kapil's new show, she said that she was happy with Kapil's return to TV. Also, when she was asked regarding Kapil and Sunil's Twitter fight, she chose not to comment on it as she didn't know the inside story.

Bharti On Kapil’s Return

About Kapil's return to TV, Bharti Singh told India Today, "I am very happy about Kapil bhai's comeback to television. We were all very sad when the show went off air. One should not stay away from the audiences for too long."

Will She Join Kapil’s New Show?

"People have been asking me if I am joining his show, and I will tell them that I will, if required. Otherwise, it's a game show, and Kapil bhai feels that he would not be able to utilise me in the show properly."

Bharti On Kapil & Sunil’s Twitter War

Regarding Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's Twitter war, Bharti said, "I got a call that this happened between them on Twitter. I generally follow Youtube and Instagram and don't look at Twitter much. I don't have anything to say about what happened between the two on Twitter. I don't know the inside story."

Kapil’s New Show Press Conference Postponed!

Meanwhile, it is being said that Kapil Sharma's new show's press conference had been cancelled due to a technical glitch. But many of them felt that the channel and Kapil would have postponed the press conference due to Kapil and Sunil's fight (to avoid unpleasant questions).