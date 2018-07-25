English
 »   »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raghav Dies In An Accident; Roshni Leaves The Bhalla House!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Raghav Dies In An Accident; Roshni Leaves The Bhalla House!

    Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was one among the top 10 shows, has vanished from the TRP chart. The makers of the show are trying their best to bring the show back to the top slot with the major twist on the show. Earlier, it was said that Vidisha Srivastava, who plays Roshni on the show, will die after giving birth to baby boy. It was also said that Abhishek Verma, who played the role of Adi, will re-enter the show. He might be seen playing the grown-up boy (Roshini's baby).

    But, looks like the makers have planned something else! Keep reading to know the upcoming twist on the show.

    Ishita Doubts Simmi & Param

    In today's episode, Ishita will be seen telling her parents that Raman has got relief from Tanya's murder case. Ishita feels that Param and Simmi are trying to trap Raman in the Tanya's case. On the other hand, Simmi and Param get worried as Raghav threatens them to take him out of the mess, else he would reveal the truth to their family.

    Raghav Attacks Roshni

    While Simmi and Param decide to give him money and get rid of him, Roshni gets into trouble as she suspects Raghav. Just when Roshni was trying to hit Raghav, he attacks her.

    Raghav Hurts Roshni

    Roshni gets hurt and she will be rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, Raman follows Raghav. Unfortunately, Raghav meets with an accident and dies. Raman informs the police about Raghav's death. He is not aware that Raghav is the one who was hired by Simmi and Param to trap Raman in Tanya's case.

    Roshni In Critical Condition

    On the other hand, at the hospital, the doctor reveals that Roshni is in critical condition and they will have to save either the baby or the mother! Ishita is shocked to hear this!

    Roshni Delivers A Healthy Boy Baby

    Looks like the family decides to save the baby on Roshni's request! Fortunately, the doctor saves both the baby and the mother. Roshni delivers a healthy boy baby.

    Bhallas To Welcome Roshni’s Baby In A Grand Way

    The family members are happy and they organise a grand function to welcome the baby. While the family members are busy celebrating, Roshni leaves the house without informing anyone.

    Vidisha Srivastava Exit The Show

    Vidisha Srivastava has shot her last scene. Regarding her exit, she was quoted by Tellchakkar as saying, "Yes, my character will soon come to an end in the show. I am happy that I made my TV debut with such a great show like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It is privilege to work with such an amazing and experienced team. I will surely miss shooting with them."

