Aamir Khan Got 90s Sitcom Actor Deven Bhojani To Learn Smoking But Couldn’t Help Him Quit Later

It could be said that one bright side of the Coronavirus lockdown and the halting of production of TV shows is that we are getting to see some of our favourite TV shows from the 90s, a chance we may otherwise never have got.

The rerun of classic, old TV shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Mahabharata, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is sure stirring up our memories.

In a recent interview, Deven Bhojani, an actor who featured in 90s sitcoms like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Bhakarwadi, opened up on his acting journey. Speaking about his film debut with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, he shared an interesting anecdote about working with Aamir Khan.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Deven shared how Aamir accidentally helped him become a smoker and tried in vain to get him to quit afterwards.

"Aamir was in my college (Narsee Monjee) and knew about my talent and in fact, he had recommended my name to Mansoor Khan for the film; who saw my episode of Malgudi Days (my first TV show as an actor) and cast me. Aamir and I became very close during two long outdoor shoots. I was supposed to smoke in a scene but I didn't know how to, so Aamir taught me and asked me to practice before we shot the scene two days later," he said.

"During those two days, he really helped so that I wouldn't look like an amateur smoker in the scene and I too being a dedicated actor worked hard and practiced so much that eventually I became a smoke in personal life. Then poor Aamir tried really hard to help me get rid of the bad habit but in vain," added Deven.

ALSO READ: Dipika Chikhlia Who Plays Sita In Ramayan Says She Did Her Own Make-Up And Costumes On The Show

ALSO READ: Hum Paanch Starring Vidya Balan, Ashok Saraf To Be Rerun On Television; Ashok Says He Had No Idea