Actress Malvi Malhotra Stabbed By Facebook Friend After Refusing To Marry Him

Actress Malvi Malhotra, who featured in the television series Udaan, was stabbed with a knife by a Facebook friend when she refused to marry him. The incident took place on Monday (October 26), at Fisheries University Road, Versova, in Mumbai.

Malvi's attacker has been identified as Kumar Mahipal Singh. He reportedly stabbed her and fled from the spot in his Audi car. Kumar is said to be a film producer. The two reportedly became Facebook friends in 2019, and met each other a few times later.

Malvi has registered a complaint against Kumar, and has alleged that Kumar wanted to be in a relationship with her. He took this step when she refused his marriage proposal and stopped communicating with him.

In her FIR, Malvi further states that she returned from a shoot in Dubai on October 25. When she was returning from a coffee shop on Monday night, that is when the incident occurred. The accused allegedly got down from his Audi to speak to her, but when Malvi refused, he stabbed her in the stomach, right wrist and a finger of her left hand.

Malvi is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Apart from the TV series Udaan, she was also seen in the movie Hotel Milan.

