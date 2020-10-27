Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s Wedding Reception: Singer Dazzles In White Glittery Attire

Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet’s Look At Their Wedding Reception

At the reception, Neha dazzled in a glittery white lehenga with pretty diamond jewellery while her husband looked dapper in a blue suit and a white shirt.

Neha & Rohan Pose With Guests

The couple looked adorable together and were all smiles as they clicked pictures with the guests. Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh graced the singers' reception and made the bride and groom dance their hearts out.

Neha-Rohan Sing & Dance At Their Reception

Neha and Rohanpreet not only danced to Mankirt's song, but they also sang some of their own songs and danced the night away.

Ring Finding Ritual

Also, Neha, who arrived in Rohanpreet's hometown on Monday, was given a warm welcome by her new family. His family supported her in the 'gaana rasam' (ring finding ritual) which is played by the newlyweds. They were heard telling Rohanpreet to lose the game in Punjabi.

Neha & Rohanpreet Call Themselves ‘Sabyasachi Couple’

Neha had shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which she and Rohanpreet are on their way to the gurudwara for their wedding. She was seen singing their song 'Nehu Da Vyah' while Rohanpreet lip-synced with her. They were also seen flaunting their mehendis. Rohan had Neha's name written on his palm and vice versa. They called themselves ‘Sabyasachi Couple'.

Kapil Sharma Wishes Neha & Rohan

Kapil shared the couple's picture and wished them. He wrote, "Congratulations to my dear @nehakakkar n the handsome boy @rohanpreetsingh 🤗❤️ lots of love, best wishes🥳 hamesha khush raho 🙏 #nehudavyah #blessings."

Mika Singh Apologises To Neha For Not Attending Her Wedding

Mika Singh wished the couple and also apologised for not attending their wedding. He wrote, "Hearty congratulations to my younger sister @iAmNehaKakkar and the handsome Sardar @rohanpreetrs2 and bro @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial and both the families. Wishing you both a very happy married life. You both looked so beautiful." He further wrote, "Dear Neha I'm very sorry that I couldn't attend any function, I wasnt well but my best wishes to you. Waheguru Mehar kare dono parivaran te..."