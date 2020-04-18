Aditya Narayan Calls Neha Kakkar His Reel Life Lover: We Are Kajol And SRK Of Music Industry

Aditya Narayan, the young heartthrob, who was seen in Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, recently released a music video titled, Main Dooba Rahoon. The singer, and son of Udit Narayan, who has been a part of many reality shows, has also acted in films. However, recently, he had been making the headlines for a rumoured relationship with Neha Kakkar.

The two had been a part of the same show. While Aditiya appeared as a host, Neha Kakkar was a judge on the singing reality show. During an interview with IWMBuzz.com, Aditya talked about working during quarantine and his reel life mashuka, Neha Kakkar.

When asked how has he been spending his quarantine time at home, he revealed that he is working. He has been busy with press interviews for Main Dooba Rahoon. "We have edited the music video at home so that work was also going on. We shot the video last year but post-production work we did at home. It was a completely new experience. We all were talking to each other through various apps and that's how we co-ordinated and released the video," he said.

Aditya didn't think they would be able to release the song and people would like it, but "where there is a will there is a way so touchwood, it's out now and we have got 7 million views in 4 days." He further added, "Watching the video and listening to the song, you are not just entertaining but also contributing to the world when we are fighting Coronavirus together."

Talking about working with Neha Kakkar in future, Aditya said he feels like Neha and him are the Kajol and SRK of the music industry. They had already collaborated on Goa Beach earlier. "I and Neha are the SRK and Kajol of the music industry. Neha will always be my reel life 'mashuka' (lover). Be it a reality show or music video, there is a lot of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan reel romance left. We enjoy it and audiences enjoy it so it's everyone is happy at the end of the day. "

Aditya, on his post quarantine plans, revealed that he will go anti-quarantine and stay out for 40 days. "I will sleep outside my door but won't go inside the house for 40 days."

