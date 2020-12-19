Aditya Narayan & Neha Kakkar’s Cute Banter Over Their Weddings On Indian Idol 12 Is Too Funny; Watch Video

Sony TV recently shared the new promo of Indian Idol 12 in which host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar can be seen teasing each other over their respective weddings. For the unversed, Aditya Narayan tied the knot with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020, whereas, Neha Kakkar got hitched to singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020.

Well, Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have always been known for pulling each other's leg on Indian Idol. Recently, being a notorious host Aditya calls Neha 'jealous' for not attending his wedding earlier this month. The video of their cute banter went viral on social media.

In the video, Aditya Narayan says, "Woh jinhe maine apni shaadi pe bulaya to have roti mein lapet ke shakkar, par meri khushi jo apni aankhon se nahi dekhna chahti thi, jalkukdi judge Neha Kakkar (I invited her for my wedding, but the jealous judge Neha Kakkar didn't want to witness my happiness)."

To his comment, Neha Kakkar replies, "Acha Adi! Tum bada aaye meri shaadi mein. Kahaan the, aaye hi nahi (Really Adi! Did you come to my wedding? Where were you?)" Aditya Narayan defends himself and says, "Like Shah Rukh Khan said in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 'Main nahi aaunga' (I will not come)." The entire video is too funny to miss, and we expect that the episode will also be hilarious.

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan is currently enjoying his honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal in Kashmir. The singer has shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle recently. On the other hand, Rohanpreet Singh had announced wife Neha Kakkar's pregnancy by sharing a picture with her in which she is flaunting her baby bump. Neha's singer-brother Tony Kakkar had also confirmed her pregnancy report by commenting on the picture. He wrote, "Main mama ban jaaunga. (I'll become an uncle)" However, the picture turned out to be a publicity stunt, as the couple is coming up with a new song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' on October 22, 2020. Rohanpreet shared the poster of the song which is based on a couple who is expecting a baby soon.

