    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Arjun Bijlani's Building Sealed As Doctor's Help Tests Positive For Coronavirus

      By
      |

      Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani is a little shaken, as a person tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in his residential building in Mumbai. Apparently, the help from a family of doctors who stay in the same building has been infected. Arjun revealed to IANS that earlier, it was reported that it was in the next building. But now they need to be extra careful, as it is in their building. The actor said that he stays on the sixth floor with his wife and son in the same building as the infected person.

      It is being said that Arjun Bijlani lives in the same building compound where producer Boney Kapoor's stays. Three of Boney Kapoor's house help staff recently tested positive for Coronavirus.

      Arjun Bijlanis Building Sealed As A Help From Doctor’s Family Tests Positive For Coronavirus!

      The actor says that he has a dog at home and he obviously needs to go for a walk, which will be a big task now. He revealed that he has stocked up on essentials but admits that the next 14 days will be crucial. Although the COVID-19 situation has been mentally scary for everyone since the beginning, he is more worried as it is in his building now, and he has a five-year-old kid. However, Arjun added that he is going to stay positive and pray that it doesn't affect his family.

      Arjun concluded by saying, "Cooking, cleaning - there are so many things to be done in the house. We have a help at home. But my wife and me have divided work on our own. But we have a dog, who needs to go for a walk, and my help is the one who takes him and he sometimes plays with my son, too. So now I need to be extra careful. And we will take extra precautions now like washing our hands more frequently."

      (With IANS Inputs)

      Also Read: Shama Sikander's Wedding With Fiancé James Milliron Is On Hold Due To Coronavirus Lockdown!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X