Arjun Bijlani's Building Sealed As Doctor's Help Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani is a little shaken, as a person tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in his residential building in Mumbai. Apparently, the help from a family of doctors who stay in the same building has been infected. Arjun revealed to IANS that earlier, it was reported that it was in the next building. But now they need to be extra careful, as it is in their building. The actor said that he stays on the sixth floor with his wife and son in the same building as the infected person.

It is being said that Arjun Bijlani lives in the same building compound where producer Boney Kapoor's stays. Three of Boney Kapoor's house help staff recently tested positive for Coronavirus.

The actor says that he has a dog at home and he obviously needs to go for a walk, which will be a big task now. He revealed that he has stocked up on essentials but admits that the next 14 days will be crucial. Although the COVID-19 situation has been mentally scary for everyone since the beginning, he is more worried as it is in his building now, and he has a five-year-old kid. However, Arjun added that he is going to stay positive and pray that it doesn't affect his family.

Arjun concluded by saying, "Cooking, cleaning - there are so many things to be done in the house. We have a help at home. But my wife and me have divided work on our own. But we have a dog, who needs to go for a walk, and my help is the one who takes him and he sometimes plays with my son, too. So now I need to be extra careful. And we will take extra precautions now like washing our hands more frequently."

(With IANS Inputs)

