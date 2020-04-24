    For Quick Alerts
      Asim Riaz, Gauhar Khan and Other TV Celebs Wish Their Fans On The Start Of Ramzan

      As the holy month of Ramzan starts, television celebrities are taking to their social media pages to wish their fans. Finding ourselves in a difficult situation where we are unable to get together with our relatives and celebrate festivals, the celebs wished everyone 'Ramzan Mubarak' amidst the Coronavirus crisis. They also urged fans to stay safe and healthy in these times. Asim Riaz, Gauhar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Aamir Ali, Himanshi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim were among others who conveyed their wishes.

      Asim, Gauhar And Others Wish Everyone A Blessed Ramzan

      Asim Riaz shared a Ramzan greeting which read, "May Allah accept all your prayers in this Ramadan.. Wishing you a Blessed Ramadan.." He captioned the post, "Wishing you all a blessed RAMADAN #ramadan2020#ramadanmubarak," (sic).

      Wishing you all a blessed RAMADAN #ramadan2020#ramadanmubarak

      Kushal Tandon shared a picture of him praying at the iconic Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, and wrote, "Ramadan Kareem Mubarak," (sic).

      Ramadan Kareem Mubarak ✨✨

      Gauhar Khan tweeted, "With this beautiful video made by a princess , with its true representation of #AllahUAkbar , I wish everyone #RamadanMubarak may this beautiful month of prayer , abstinence, n brotherhood bring about a better tomorrow for all of us ! #represent," (sic).

      Aamir Ali wrote on Twitter, "#RamadanMubarak Plzz spread #love n #peace.. #hunger is de most deadly virus killing more people than corona, plz feed as many as possible.. #stayunited #onereligion #humanity #StayAtHome," (sic).

      Sharing a dapper picture of himself, Shoaib Ibrahim captioned his post, "Dua kiya karo aur dua ke saath Sabr bhi kiya karo, kyuki wo sab ki sunta hai, par kisi kisi ko Sabr ke liye bhi chunta hai.#jummahmubarak," (sic).

      Dua kiya karo aur dua ke saath Sabr bhi kiya karo, kyuki wo sab ki sunta hai, par kisi kisi ko Sabr ke liye bhi chunta hai. #jummahmubarak

      Himanshi Khurana too shared a gorgeous picture of herself dressed in ethnic wear, and wished everyone, "Ramadan Mubarak," (sic).

      Ramadan Mubarak Outfit @aliwarofficial Jewellery @urbanmutiyar

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 23:09 [IST]
