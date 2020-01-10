    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone Goes For A Joy Ride With Contestants

      For the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, actor Deepika Padukone enters the house with Laxmi Agarwal and her 'Chhapaak' co-actor Vikrant Massey. The two get the housemates to play a very interesting task wherein they have to undergo a role reversal and enact other contestants.

      The house is divided into two teams; Team A has Rashami, Sidharth, Paras, Mahira and Asim while Team B has Vishal, Madhurima, Shehnaaz, Aarti and Shefali. They are allotted interesting situations that took place inside the house and they have to enact the housemates and recreate the incident. While both the teams give each other a tough fight, the act wherein Team B recreates the famous 'Chai fight' between Rashami and Sidharth that leaves everyone, including judges Deepika and Vikrant, impressed. Without a second thought, Deepika declares Team B winner and announces a reward that has never been seen before on Bigg Boss

      Deepika says that for the very first time, the winning team is going to go outside the house for a 'joyride' along with her. Bursting into loud cheers, the winning team is on cloud 9 as they go for a drive in an open jeep along with Deepika. She too enjoys their company and has a great time!

      Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 23:02 [IST]
