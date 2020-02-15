Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Most Controversial Moments In The Bigg Boss House

Paras Gets Called Out By Gauhar Khan For Making ‘Chauvinist’ Statements

Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauhar Khan slammed Paras when he said that he would rather compete with a man than a woman. It all started when Paras refused to compete with Rashmi during a captaincy task because she, as a woman, was not worth his time. In a series of tweets, Gauhar slammed Paras, calling him a chauvinist.

Paras Breaks Up With His Girlfriend Akanksha Puri

Paras was dating model Akanksha Puri when he entered the Bigg Boss house. He had even flaunted a tattoo of Akanksha's name, but had said that she had forced her to get it. Akanksha didn't think much of his statement, believing that he had done that to survive in the game. Eventually, his increasing closeness with Mahira Sharma led Salman to questioning his status with Akanksha. That is when Paras admitted that he did not want to be in a relationship with Akanksha anymore.

Paras And Mahira Grow Close

Throughout the season, Paras and Mahira began to visibly grow close to each other. Many questioned their growing fondness, but the two constantly had each other's back. When Paras had to go out for his finger surgery, the two realized that they had strong feelings for each other.

Video Of Paras Without Wig Goes Viral

A video clip of Paras roaming the bathroom area without his hair patch went viral on the internet, and led to social media trolling. Paras clarified that he had started to lose a lot of hair when he was using excessive hair products for his modeling career. He had no problem admitting that he wears a hair patch to cover up the bald areas, just like girls use hair extensions to increase volume.