Bigg Boss 14: Ankita Lokhande Stands By Vikas Gupta; Says 'We Are Proud Of Who You Are'

Vikas Gupta, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenged was asked to leave the house as he broke Bigg Boss rule. Vikas had pushed his inmate Arshi Khan into the pool because of which he was asked to leave the house. Fans were disappointed with his exit and felt that Arshi Khan had provoked him and she should be the one who should be eliminated. Many celebrities too supported Vikas and Ankita Lokhande was one among them.

Post his eviction, he shared happy pictures with Ankita and her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actress commented, "Vikas my strong boy ❤️keep it up and we r proud of u 🤗."

She had also shared a picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "@lostboyjourney we are proud of who u are Vikas🤗 always keep smiling 😃 my friend." She also shared a few more pictures and wrote, "Sorry boys @simba.lostkid took the lime light here ☺️😝🤗."

For the uninitiated, Vikas and Arshi had gotten into a heated argument, which later turned violent after the duo dragged their families in their conversation. Vikas, who lost control over his anger, pushed Arshi into the pool. After this Bigg Boss slammed both of them and asked Vikas to leave the house.

Post his exit, Vikas shared a video on his Instagram account in which he revealed that he is currently taking some time alone to understand what just happened with him. He captioned the video as, "Life ain't fair but we still gonna win it. Thankyou for showing love. Let's hustle and find another opportunity for what we need for #Simba #VikasGupta #Biggboss14 #Mastermind #colorstv #lostsouls."

In the video, he was seen saying, "Hello, everyone. Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. Maine apne aap ko park kar liya ek jagah pe jahaan (I have stationed myself somewhere where) I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. Maine apne aap ko dekh ke ro diya (and I said a lot of things. I looked at myself and cried)."

He further added, "Time can do a lot of things. Apne hi hurt karte hai (The ones we are closest to hurt us), so we will have to find ways to be better and happier. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. It's fine. I did make a mistake, so I got punished for it. Rest, let's pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don't worry."

Also Read: Ashish Chanchlani Enters 'Sasta BiigBosss' As Promised; Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His Bigg Boss Parody

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde Says She Is Not Following Bigg Boss 14; Warns People Who Are Using Her Name