Bigg Boss 14 December 10 Highlights: Vikas-Arshi Fight Gets Uglier, Jasmin Misses Aly

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed major drama on the December 10 episode, with Vikas Gupta's ugly spat with Arshi Khan. Later, Bigg Boss awarded Vikas with the 'Joker Card' for his dedication towards the tasks. Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she is missing Aly Goni, and requested Bigg Boss to bring him back to the house.

The episode began with the contestants waking up to the song 'Lat Lag Gaye'. Eijaz Khan and Manu Punjabi were seen making fun of Rubina Dilaik, stating she makes anyone who takes panga with her, walk out of the house (pointing to Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya's exits).

Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah and Rahul Mahajan were seen teasing Jasmin Bhasin about Aly Goni, and she was left blushing. Rahul also asked the actress to get married to Aly, while Kashmera opined that he is a nice guy and loves her a lot. Later, Bigg Boss revealed Vikas Gupta's secret tasks to the housemates, and how he completed two tasks out of three.

Even though Vikas didn't emerge completely victorious, Bigg Boss awarded him with the 'Joker Card', for his dedication. The fellow contestants were left totally surprised with the revelation and were seen discussing the special powers that come with the Joker card. After an argument, Arshi was seen telling Eijaz and Manu that they should steal the card from Vikas so that he won't be able to use its powers.

Meanwhile, Jasmin confessed that she is missing Aly, and requested Bigg Boss to bring him back. Bigg Boss later resumed the nomination task and announced the theme for the day. Vikas and his team won the first round, which led to his argument with Arshi.

Later, Vikas told Arshi that she made a bad decision by trusting Manu and Eijaz. In reply, she taunted him for giving free suggestions and said that Bigg Boss is not his show. The spat between the duo eventually become personal, with Arshi alleging how Vikas got her out of Khatron Ke Khiladi show. Vikas, on the other hand, becomes emotional and tells Abhinav Shukla that people like Arshi ruins his reputation.

The episode ends with Bigg Boss declaring Abhinav Shukla, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan, and Kashmera Shah, as the nominated contestants for the week.

