Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Reveals Why Rahul Vaidya Left The Show; Talks About His Bond With The Singer

Rahul Vaidya's voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house has not just surprised many but has also left them in shock. One among them is Aly Goni. It has to be recalled that Rahul left the show as he was feeling homesick and said that he doesn't have any friend in the house. Aly Goni, who had become good friends with Rahul during his stay in the house, revealed that Rahul was genuinely not feeling good, and that's why he did quit the show.

Aly was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, "Rahul's exit was very shocking for me. In fact, I even spoke to him and told him that he shouldn't have done that. I literally screamed at him. But he was genuinely not feeling good, and that's why he did what he did. Having said that, I had honestly pictured him in the finale with Jasmin."

About his bond with Rahul, Aly said, "Rahul became a very close friend of mine. He is such a nice guy. We have already made a lot of plans for going on trips, so hopefully, soon we will."

Aly said that he always saw Rahul as a strong contestant and after his exit, he said Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik are strong contestants right now. He also added that apart from Rahul, he would like to be in touch with Rubina and Abhinav Shukla outside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the makers have approached the exited contestants for re-entry. It is also being said that Aly and Nikki Tamboli might re-enter the show, while Rahul and Kavita Kaushik are not ready to enter yet! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

