Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Ignores Eijaz Khan While Leaving House; Nishant Malkani Eliminated Too

Bigg Boss 14 - Somvaar Ka Vaar episode turned out to be a shocking one for the housemates as well as the viewers. During the episode, housemates witnessed a shocking double eviction. Bigg Boss announced that two contestants from the Red Zone - Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik, will be evicted.

Adding a twist to the elimination drama, Bigg Boss asked the housemates in the Green Zone to decide among the four Red Zone people whom they feel should get evicted. Each contestant shared their views about unsafe housemates. Lastly, as per housemates' choice, Nishant Singh Malkani got eliminated from the show with 7/8 votes.

After his eviction, Bigg Boss asked the current captain of the house - Eijaz Khan to open the briefcase where the result as per audience's votes was kept. Eijaz opened the case and disclosed Kavita Kaushik's name. While saying goodbye to the housemates, Kavita hugged all the contestants except Eijaz Khan, due to their fight in the house.

While heading towards the main door, Eijaz even came forward to meet Kavita, but she ignored him by stating, 'the door has opened.' After that, Eijaz Khan shared with Shardul Pandit that Kavita didn't find him worthy to be hugged before leaving the house.

For the unversed, Eijaz and Kavita had a huge fight inside the house. Eijaz had claimed that Kavita is his close friend outside the house, but the FIR actress denied that and said that she met him only thrice outside the house. The housemates also called Kavita Kaushik 'cheap' for making personal comments on Eijaz.

Also Read : Nishant Singh Malkani Says He Learned The Basics Of Cooking For Bigg Boss 14

Now, the show has become more difficult for the housemates, and fans are excited to see what will happen inside the madhouse this week.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Becomes The New Captain, Kavita Kaushik Loses Her Cool