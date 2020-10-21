Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Touches Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan’s Feet; Housemates Get Emotional

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14's latest promo left netizens surprised, as the popular contestant of this season Nikki Tamboli was seen touching 'Toofani Seniors' Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan's feet. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Nikki crying her heart out. If reports are to be believed, Sidharth Shukla's team lost the task, and as per the rules, the freshers from the losing team will get evicted from the game.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla's team had Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli. As per the promo, Nikki seems devastated with the result, as her teammates will reportedly leave the show along with the seniors. Since Gauahar, Sidharth and Hina are leaving the show, housemates too got emotional. However, Nikki's emotional side left everyone surprised.

Apart from that, the new promo of Bigg Boss 14 also shows people entering the house wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit and sealing it. Housemates were clueless about everything, but it seems like there is something big going to happen in the madhouse.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar, Sidharth and Hina were seen engaging in an heated argument when Bigg Boss asked them to decide the winner of the task. Gauahar and Hina accused Sidharth's team of cheating in the task. On the other side, Sid too screamed at them.

Looks like a lot of things are going to happen in tonight's episode. So, don't miss the drama and stay tuned for more updates.

