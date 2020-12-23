Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Arshi Khan Says Vikas Gupta Is More Capable Than Rahul Vaidya

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 recently shared a promo of the upcoming episode on social media. The promo shows Arshi Khan encouraged by other housemates to go against Vikas Gupta during the captaincy task. The duo is seen having a tussle with each other and holds a pillow during the task.

Vikas Gupta says, "It can hurt you." Arshi Khan replies, "Agar lagi na phir Weekend ke Vaar pe phir nautanki start hogi, phir sympathy gain karoge, dedo (If you get hurt, you will start the drama during Weekend episodes and gain sympathy.)" Vikas later takes a dig at Arshi's water phobia. The controversial diva responds to him and says that she won't let him be the captain of the house.

The promo then shows Arshi Khan standing on an elevated podium and is supposed to choose between Rahul Vaidya and Vikas Gupta. She eventually shocks everyone by saying, "For me, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. This is the truth. I have also made a promise to Rahul and am a bit confused now."

Tonight's episode will reveal Arshi Khan's decision, and fans are very excited to know the results. For the unversed, Vikas Gupta and Arshi had a big fight inside the house. They bashed each other over their upbringing. Arshi's comments left Vikas disappointed, and he eventually pushed her in the swimming pool. For his actions, he was ousted from the house.

And now, after his re-entry, viewers are excited to see the Mastermind's game in the house.

