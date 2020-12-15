BB 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Crazy Antics Leave Housemates In Splits; Netizens Call Her Entertainment Queen

Rakhi Sawant’s Crazy Antics Leave Housemates In Splits

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi is seen wearing duck costume along with other girls of the house for a task. In the promo shared by the makers, Rakhi is seen asking others how she looks- like a shutar murg or batak. She is also seen talking to cameras and asking him to give her 'pav kilo dimaag'. One of her inmates breaks her costume (duck's face) and she shouts, "Mera face thod diya," while the boys Manu Panjabi, Abhinav Shukla, Lay Goni and Rahul Vaidya laugh at her. She asks them, "Yeh kaise hass raha hai. She then picks the duck's face and shouts, "Arae mera face kyon todh rahi hai," and cries, "Mera batak margaya." Not just housemates, even netizens are left in splits with Rakhi's hilarious one-liners. They called her ‘entertainment package', ‘real entertainer' and ‘entertainment queen', while Arshi as irritating. Take a look at a few comments.

@Abhisheek_

"#RakhiSawant ky bandi hein yaar. isko permanently rakh do show ke andar full on entertainment deti hain show ko maja aata hain seriously !! Aaj ka task mein full on entertainment dekhne ko milega Hugging face #BiggBoss14."

@thereal_khabri

"I taught #RakhiSawant would come out as a agressive and evil women. But she is so pure and calm. Entertainment ki to dukan hai wo. Why people dislike her is still a question they should watch #BiggBoss14. Scene palat gaya pura ❤"

Mannat & Sunil

Mannat: I love this Girl... Damn Entertaining #RakhiSawant. #Biggboss.

@suniltripathy2: True entertainer #RakhiSawant Kash wo hi jeet jaye.

Pushpak & Priyanka

Pushpak Rane: @IAMREALRAKHI is such an entertaining contestants. She's awesome , playing well nd also entertaining each nd everyone inside #BiggBoss14 house. #RakhiSawant #BiggBoss14 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV.

@PriyankaBalwani: #RakhiSawant is way more entertaining than irritating #ArshiKhan.

Karishma & Radhe

@karishmaokay: Idk man but I really love #RakhiSawant Loudly crying faceFace with tears of joyLoudly crying face she's k!lling it lmaooo #BB14 #BiggBoss14.

@Radhe70268549: #Entertainment ki #Queen hai #RakhiSawant in #BigBoss14.

Sneha Agrawal

"Whether outside she is liked ot not but fact cant be ignored on BB She is too hilarious and in true sense she is entertainment entertainment and entertainment i m liking her on the show #RakhiSawant."