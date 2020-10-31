Bigg Boss 14: Salman Slams Rahul Over His Nepotism Comment On Jaan; Schools Jasmin & Rubina

It's time for yet another Weekend Ka Vaar, where in the host of Bigg Boss 14 reviews the entire week's episodes and gives feedback to the contestants. He also plays some fun tasks with the contestants. If you are following the controversial reality show, the two major topics of this week's discussion on social media were Rahul Vaidya's nepotism comment on Jaan Kumar Sanu and Jasmin Bhasin's over the top reaction during a task. As per the latest promo, Salman will be seen schooling both Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin in the upcoming episode.

In the video, Salman is seen slamming Rahul and asking him if his father does something for him, will it be considered as nepotism. He also asks him if he has heard about people pressurising other makers to cast their kids in their projects and if it happens. He then asks Jaan if his father has recommended him for any project, to which Jaan denies taking his father's help. He then warns Rahul saying that this is not the platform to bring nepotism.

In the second part of the promo, Salman is seen schooling Jasmin for her over reaction during 'World Tour Task'. He asks her if her crying and hitting herself was justified.

Salman asks Jasmin on what grounds she threw water and abused Rahul. He also slams Rubina for provoking Jasmin during the task instead of stopping her and called her puppet master. He asked Rubina how can she tell Jasmin that she can throw water or do anything and nobody will stop her.

He tells Rubina that if anyone does such thing, it becomes violence, but if she does it, it is passion. He also slammed her and said that she makes others and her own life miserable.

