Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Jariwala Has THIS To Say About Vikas Gupta’s Eviction After His Fight With Arshi Khan

A couple of days ago, viewers witnessed the shocking incident in the Bigg Boss 14 house. For the unversed, challenger Vikas Gupta was evicted from the show for getting physical with Arshi Khan inside the house. The Mastermind's eviction indeed shocked his fans, as many of them claim that it was a reaction to Arshi's action.

Commenting over Vikas Gupta's shocking eviction from Bigg Boss 14, his friend and ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala supported the latter and said that Arshi also should have been punished for her actions. The Kaanta Laga girl told Pinkvilla, "I did not like whatever happened with Vikas. I know he got physical but there is an action and a reaction to it. Arshi also got physical with him and she has been on his case from the time they had entered the house. And that really bothered me because Vikas is a friend."

The actress also said that the brawl with Arshi must have tested Vikas' patience. "I know what his issues are and I know how much patience he must have kept. It must have really pushed him to the wall to take such a step. I think if Vikas was punished, Arshi should also have been punished," (sic) Shefali added.

For those who don't know, Vikas and Arshi had a verbal spat during which they talked about each other's families and upbringing. Miffed with Arshi Khan's comments about his mother, Vikas pushed her in the swimming pool. Hence, Bigg Boss evicted him for breaking the key rule of the show- no violence inside the house.

