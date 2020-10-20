Bigg Boss Season 14: Jaan Sanu And Nishant Singh Malkhani Express Their Admiration For Salman Khan

Much like millions of adoring fans, contestants of the Bigg Boss house are also in awe of the enigma that is Salman Khan. From his charming screen presence to his massive body of work, this exclusive clip revealed the housemates talking about their nervousness and excitement to share the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan. Catch all the inside details only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala streaming on Voot.

Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan Kumar Sanu recalled the nerve wracking moments while entering the Bigg Boss house, where they met superstar Salman Khan for the very first time. Jaan gushed over the Bollywood actor, saying, "Unka personality yaar, overwhelming! Body of work ko alag rakho, unka aura! Mein stage pe crunches kar raha tha, lekin meri joh halat ho rahi thi, mereko inta stress tha, I'm sharing the stage with Salman Khan! He's standing and talking to me, oh my god. My heartbeat was so high, mujhe laga mein mar jaunga!"

Nishant agreed, adding, "Mein poore time joh stage pe tha, aadha ghanta yah usse zyaada bhi ho sakta hai, kamar ke uupar maine apne aap ko pakad ke raha tha, kamar ke neeche, pair kaap rahe the!"

We love hearing stories of the contestants being star struck by Salman Khan, just like us!

