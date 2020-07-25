Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Amal Sehrawat’s Father Died Of Covid-19; Mother Tested Positive Twice

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat has been going through tough phase as he lost his father to COVID-19 recently. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and revealed the same. He added in his post that he just saw his father only once that too for a brief period. He also revealed that his mother tested positive twice. He thanked Choti Sarrdaarni team for supporting him and his family.

Amal wrote, "Dear Instagram Family, I apologise for not being active and responding to your messages since few days. I lost my Father Mr Raj Bail Singh to Covid 19 last month and my mother also tested positive twice..."

He further wrote, "It has been a testing time for me and my family, but thanks to good memories left by my father that's helping us to sail through. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my friends, relatives, entire #chotisarrdaarni team for standing by me and my family throughout. My special thanks to entire media for being so sensitive and co operative about it."

The actor told ETimes TV that his father didn't have any symptoms but they took him to the hospital for some other problem. But when he was tested for COVID-19, the results were positive and after this, he saw his father just once that too for a brief period. The actor called the virus extremely unpredictable as his mother tested positive twice and despite being diabetic, she got through it.

Amal added, "He was in the ICU all this while and finally succumbed to cardiac arrest last month. This is an extremely unpredictable virus; my father couldn't survive whereas my mother, despite being diabetic, got through it. She's fine now, physically as well as mentally. My father always called her the Iron Lady of our house and he was right."

