Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Dipika Kakar, Sana Khan, Neha Kakkar, And Others Wish Fans Eid Mubarak

Aamna Sharif

The actress took to her Instagram account and wished Eid Mubarak with a video clip of Eid's Chand, she captioned it as, "Chand Mubarak 🌙♥️ #EidMubarak"

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

While Dipika wrote a simple Eid Mubarak in the caption of her post, husband Shoaib wrote a special wish on his Instagram profile.

The caption read, "Let this Eid be the happiest fr u .. May the guidance and blessing of Allah be wid u and ur fmly .. Aap sabko Eid Mubarak ✨💫🤗"

Dipika has been sharing video clips of her prep for the Eid celebrations, last night she shared a clip while cooking Emili Chunety.

Sana Khaan

Sana shared her wishes with fans on Instagram with a video in which she can be seen wishing Eid Mubarak to her mom. She captioned the post as, "Eid Mubarak to everyone from me n mamma ♥️ ."

Earlier, Sana also shared an IGTV post where she talked about why Eid is celebrated post the month of Ramadan and how she follows the traditions at home. The caption read, "Eid Mubarak to You & Your Family May Allah bless us with the righteous way and the proper understanding of His guidance"

Nawab Shah And Pooja Batra

Actor Nawab Shah shared a picture with wife Pooja Batra while sharing their Eid wishes. The picture shows them cutting a cake, and the caption read, "Sweet Eid is here , EID MUBARAK ❤️🤗"

Sana Amin Sheikh

Actress Sana Amin Sheikh shared her wishes along with an important message about the best way to celebrate Eid this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sana shared an IGTV video asking fans to be careful and stay at home. She also reminded fans that this year Eid is to be celebrated at home and, "please pray for the world so that we can come out of this pandemic sooner." She captioned the post as, "Zaroori Message for those Celebrating Eid this year 🤲"

Neha Kakar And Himanshi Khurana

Singer Neha Kakar took to her Instagram and wished her fans a very happy Eid. She also shared a birthday wish for a friend and wrote, "#EidMubarak Aap Sabko 🤗🤗🙏🏼 . aur Janam Din Mubarak @jaani777 The Great ko!!!! 🎂♥️🙌🏼 . #NehaKakkar ♥️ ."

On the other hand, Himanshi Khurana shared a candid picture of herself in front of her car while wishing a Happy Eid to her fans.