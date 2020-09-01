EXCLUSIVE! Sahil Anand On Getting Work Without Inside Connections: I Can’t Fake Friendship For Work

Actor Sahil Anand, who is seen as Anupam Sen Gupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a household name today. The Student Of The Year (2012) actor who has been working in this industry for quite some time now, managed to establish himself without any industry connections. Amid the nepotism debate on the internet, Sahil Anand shared his own experience of getting opportunities without any connections with biggies.

Talking about making a mark as an actor in TV industry without 'inside connections', Sahil Anand exclusively told Filmibeat, "I believe in working, and till now whatever work I got, is what I got through sheer hard work, and auditions. I don't know what the future has in store for me, but I'm going to keep working hard, and I believe that's what gets me great work! And honestly, I can't fake friendship for work! I'm very true to my craft. Like it's as simple as I can audition, and if I fit the role, well, just give it to me!"

When asked about common difficulties actors face in their career, Sahil Anand shared, "I think the most difficult phase an actor faces has to be the phase after one project ends and the hunt for another one begins. And I have become a lot more patient because being a Punjabi, I was very impatient and wanted everything to be done quickly. But as I joined this field, I have realized that things take their own sweet time. And although an actor may perform very well on-screen, the struggle continues after each and every project to land into another perfect role. It isn't the easiest."

On the professional front, Sahil Anand is currently essaying the role of Anupam Sen Gupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Apart from that, the actor was also a part of Bigg Boss Season 10 as a contestant. He has also worked in TV shows like Rang Badalti Odhani and Sasural Simar Ka.

