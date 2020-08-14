Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand To Quit The Show?

Looks like actors on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are on a quitting spree! It started with Hina Khan, who had earlier, quit the show due to personal commitment. Later, it was Karan Singh Grover, who played the role of Mr Bajaj. The actors were replaced by Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel. Recently, there were reports that Parth Samthaan is quitting the show. Now, it is being said that Sahil Anand is also quitting the show!

As per Spotboye report, both Parth and Sahil have informed their decision to the production house and discussions are on! As per the report, the makers have not accepted the actors' resignation yet and are trying to convince them to stay back.

Sahil's decision for opting out of the show is not known yet, but as per Pinkvilla report, Parth wants to focus on his health and other projects. A source was quoted "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult."

It has to be recalled that Parth was tested positive for COVID-19 and had recovered recently. Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif were shooting from home. But now everyone have resumed work, but the fear of COVID-19 might have been concern to the actors.

Well, we hope things work out and the actors do not quit the show.

