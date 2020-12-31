From Sushant Singh Rajput To Divya Bhatnagar, TV Actors Who Died In 2020

Sejal Sharma

Sejal Sharma, who was seen in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, committed suicide on January 24. Although the exact reason behind her death is not known, it was said that she might have taken drastic step due to personal issues and not professional problem.

Manmeet Grewal

Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide by hanging himself in his house on May 15, 2020. Apparently, the actor was depressed due to the lockdown, and was facing financial crunch, as the television shootings were stalled.

Preksha Mehta

Preksha Mehta, who was seen in popular shows like Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq and Meri Durga, was found hanging at her residence in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, on May 25, 2020. It was said that the actress moved to her hometown before the lockdown and was under stress due to work. Reportedly, the actress had also left a suicide note, but hadn't given the reason for her extreme step.

Jagesh Mukati

Jagesh Mukati, who had been a part of television shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, was suffering from asthma and was admitted to a hospital. He was on ventilator in the hospital and passed away on June 10 after he developed breathing issues.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, who became a household name with the show Pavitra Rishta, passed away on June 14, 2020. His death came as a shock to everyone. Many, especially his fans are trying to come to terms with his sudden death. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are still investigating his death case.

Rajan Sehgal

Crime Patrol actor Rajan Sehgal breathed his last at a hospital in Chandigarh on July 11. He was 36. Apparently, the actor was battling an unknown ailment and was not keeping well for quite some time.

Divya Chouksey

Model, singer and actress Divya Chouksey lost her battle with cancer at the age of 28. She passed away on July 13 after a year-and-a-half long battle with cancer.

Sameer Sharma

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling at his home on August 5, 2020. No suicide note was found at the spot. Apparently, the actor had major health issue but had recovered and resumed work.

Zarina Roshan Khan

Zarina Roshan Khan, who played the role of Indu Daasi in Kumkum Bhagya, passed away in October due to cardiac arrest. The lead stars of the show Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia mourned her loss and paid tribute to the actress on social media.

Ashiesh Roy

Ashiesh Roy, who was seen in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi had been suffering from kidney ailment during lockdown. The actor passed away in his house on November 24.

Divya Bhatnagar

Divya Bhatnagar, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, died on December 7, 2020, due to COVID-19 at the age of 34. The actress was on ventilator and her condition was critical.