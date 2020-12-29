Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Mohena Singh: TV Actors Who Tested Positive And Recovered From COVID-19

The year 2020 has been a tough one for all of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis resulted in a lockdown that bought TV shoots to a grinding halt back in the month of March. And when the filming of the TV shows resumed with all the safety measures and precautions in place, many celebs still got infected by the virus. Here is a look at the actors who tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered ever since the outbreak in March.

Parth Samthaan

Back in July, Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who played the lead role of Anurag in the Star Plus show shared the news on his Instagram account with his followers. He had urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Parth recovered from the virus in two weeks and was in self-quarantine.

Shrenu Parikh

Ishqbaaz fame Shrenu Parikh also announced in July that she had tested positive for Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gujarat. The actress later informed her fans that she was recovering well after being discharged and extended gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers who prayed for her speedy recovery.

Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana informed her fans and followers through her social media account that she tested positive for COVID-19 after taking part in farmers protest. The 28-year-old actor-singer had tweeted, “I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening (sic).”

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in Naagin 5, had tested positive for Coronavirus while shooting for the show. The actor apparently first developed mild symptoms and on doctor’s advice, he got tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately, the result was positive. Sharad told TOI about being at home under strict medical supervision and had asked his viewers to keep him in their prayers.

Sara Khan

On September 10, Bidaai fame Sara Khan revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress revealed that she had taken a break from shooting as she wasn’t keeping well. She added that she was asymptomatic and was taking the utmost care and following the precautionary guidelines.

Sanjay Gagnani

Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani also announced in September that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor was undergoing treatment to recover from the virus while being quarantined at home. He later posted a video on his birthday and stated that he was finally "free and clear" from the virus.

Swati Chitnis and Sachin Tyagi

Swati Chitnis, who plays dadi to Mohsin Khan’s Kartik and Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting. For the unversed, the whole cast and crew of the Star Plus show were tested for the virus after Sachin showed slight temperature on the set. Swati Chitnis had assured that she was doing well while praising her producer for taking care of all the actors.

Mohena Kumari

Speaking of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohena Singh was one of the first TV actors to have contracted the virus. She had revealed that she was hospitalized along with her husband and other family members, as they tested positive for COVID-19. She spent 10 days in the hospital and tested negative for the Coronavirus after a month.

Rajeshwari Sachdev

Rajeshwari Sachdev, who recently made her small-screen comeback also tested positive for Coronavirus. She broke the news on Instagram by writing, "Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I've tested positive for COVID-19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's supervision and all seems in control."

Besides the aforementioned names, some of the other actors who tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered the virus are Tannaz Irani, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Kiran Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Gulki Joshi, Richa Bhadra, Satish Shah, Karam Rajpal, Navina Bole, Priya Ahuja, Akshit Sukhija, Rrahul Sudhir, Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari.

