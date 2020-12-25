Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s Wedding Pictures Out; Couple Looks Splendid In Matching Ivory Outfits At The Nikaah

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot today (December 25) in Mumbai. The Nikaah ceremony was graced by the couple’s family and close friends. The duo opted for matching ivory-coloured outfits for their nuptials. Gauahar wore a heavily embroidered sharara suit while Zaid complemented her in a matching sherwani.

Gauahar and Zaid beamed in joy as they made a stunning entry and posed for the media. Gauahar's good friend Preeti also shared several pictures of the bride’s entry. The couple will be hosting a reception party in the evening at 7 pm today.

For the unversed, Gauahar and Zaid commenced their wedding festivities with a Haldi (Chiksa) ceremony on Monday followed by a Mehendi ceremony on Thursday. The groom’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, took to the stage sang at the Sangeet night that was held last night (December 24).

For the unversed, Gauahar had earlier spoken about Zaid in an interview and revealed that in over a month of courtship, Zaid proposed to her. The actress told HT, “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

ALSO READ: Ismail Darbar Sings 'Tadap Tadap’ Song At Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar’s Mehendi; See Fans’ Reactions

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan Shares Some Beautiful Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony With Zaid Darbar