Gauahar Khan Shares Some Beautiful Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony With Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar tomorrow (December 25, 2020) in Mumbai. The couple commenced their pre-wedding festivities on December 22 and are enjoying their Mehendi ceremony today. Gauahar shared some lovely pictures of her Mehendi in the morning on her social media account.

The paparazzi pictures from the couple’s Mehendi ceremony have also been going viral online. And now, the bride-to-be has shared some stunning pictures from the function and the couple looks madly-in-love with each other.

Gauahar and Zaid can be seen twinning with each other in yellow. The actress is seen donning a golden lehenga and a mustard coloured top with some stunning floral jewellery. Zaid on the other hand complimented Gauahar in a white kurta and a golden jacket with mirror embellishments matching with Gauahar's skirt.

In one of the photos, Gauahar is seen beaming with joy as Zaid lifts her in his arms. She shared the pics with the following caption: “Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah. ❤” Check out the post below:

Besides the pics shared by Gauahar, the media also snapped the duo twinning in green outfits at the occasion. In these pictures, the actress looks stunning in an embellished kurta and a matching sharara. She also went with matching golden jewellery that totally complements her outfit. Meanwhile, Zaid was seen in a green kurta and a white pyjama. Take a look!

