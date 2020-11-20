Indian Idol 12: Did You Know Anjali Gaikwad Is Already A Winner Of THIS Famous Singing Show?

Indian Idol Season 12 is all set to telecast on Sony TV from November 28, 2020. The makers recently released the promo of a 14-year-old girl from Maharashtra, Anjali Gaikwad. Notably, she is the first and youngest contestant of this season. Ever since her audition video went viral on social media, fans can't stop praising her soothing voice. Amidst all, we have brought some interesting news about Anjali which might surprise you.

Many of us don't know that Anjali Gaikwad had earlier participated in a famous singing reality show. In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017, Anjali had entered as the challenger and eventually became the winner of the show. She shared the winning trophy and title with Shreyan Bhattacharya. Isn't it interesting?

Anjali has been learning classical music under her father's guidance. In the Zee TV show, the 14-year-old singer had revealed that her dad never allows her to eat ice cream, as it could affect her throat. After her performance in the audition of Indian Idol 12, judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya couldn't stop praising her melodious voice. Well, she is indeed a gem and fans are looking forward to listening to her voice in the show.

Apart from Anjali Gaikwad, the Bollywood Hungama report suggests that Shanmukha Priya from Andhra Pradesh is the second contestant of Indian Idol 12. But the makers have not yet opened up about the same.

