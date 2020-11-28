Indian Idol 2020 Live Updates: Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, & Himesh Reshammiya In Search Of New Talents!

The 12th season of Indian Idol, the highly popular musical reality show is finally here. The show, which has been named Indian Idol 2020, premiered on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 PM tonight (November 28, 2020). Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, the popular musicians have joined the 12th season as the judges.

Read the live updates of Indian Idol 2020, here...

8:00 PM: The show begins with the entry of Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Aditya Narayan's entry.

8:06 PM: The first contestant, Ashish is here. Here is here to pursue his dreams of becoming a singing sensation, and is ready to quit his present career.

8:10 PM: Ashish wins the hearts of both the judges and audiences with the beautiful rendition of Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na.

8:15 PM: The judges are super impressed with Ashish's performance, and Neha Kakkar announces his entry into the next level and handover him the first golden ticket of the season.

8:20 PM: Next contestant is Pawandeep Rajan, an aspiring singer who hails from Uttarakhand.

8:22 PM: Interestingly, Pawandeep's family and friends have a strange message for him. They want him to win the season and establish a successful career, and funnily said to him "wapas mat aana".

8:27 PM: Pawandeep simply nails it with his unique performance. The budding singer performed Shayad from Love Aaj Kal, and stunned the judges and audiences by playing the piano himself.

8:32 PM: The judges are all praises for Pawandeep's singing talent and exceptional voice. He wins the second golden ticket of the season.

8:35 PM: The third contestant, Sayli Kamble enters the stage. She states that her father is her superhero, and the judges request him to come to the stage. An emotional moment indeed.

8:40 PM: After an incredible performance, Sayli Kamble wins the first Golden Mic of the season. She has won the hearts of both the judges and viewers with her beautiful voice and soulful rendition.

8:45 PM: Yuvraj Medhe, the fourth contestant of the season is here. He shares his incredible life story of becoming an Indian Idol 2020 contestant from working as a housekeeping staff in reality shows for over three years. His story has made both the judges and audiences equally emotional.

8:47 PM: Yuvraj steals the show by performing a popular Marathi song. He is definitely here to stay.

8:50 PM: The judges heaps praises on Yuvraj fro his stellar performance. Meanwhile, the netizens call him the 'Eklavya' of this season.

8:58 PM: The fifth contestant of the season, Samyak Prasnana is here. He is a singer as well as a National-level Taekwondo player.

9:03 PM: Samyak wins the hearts with his beautiful rendition of Jogi from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

9:10 PM: The sixth contestant, Vaishnav Girish is on the stage.

9:15 PM: The judges stop Vaishnav from performing, to the much shock of audiences.

9:20 PM: The talented singer is provided with another chance to prove his mettle.

9:25 PM: The episode ends on a promising note, and it has been confirmed that something very interesting is on store for the audiences in tomorrow's episode.

