Iss International Joke Day Hasana Zaroori Hai! Happu Singh & His Wife Rajesh’s Savage Dialogues

Happu Singh & His Wife Rajesh’s Bolti-Bandh Comic Dialogues

Happu Daroga Singh and his dharm-patni Rajesh are known for their bolti-bandh comic dialogues. In a hilarious episode Rajesh says, "Meri sharafat hi thi ki maine aapko dekhe bagair shaadi kar li." Happu instantly reacts saying, "Meri sharafat toh dekho ki maine dekhkar bhi inkaar nahi kiya." (Seedha bolti-bandh!)

Happu In A Romantic Mood!

Sometimes Happu Singh also gets into a romantic mood. This time in the guise of complimenting Rajesh, he says "Self-control koi tumse seekhe." Rajesh proudly agrees. However, in a second thought she asks, "Par kis baat ka self-control?" Happu being Happu says, "Din bhar mein itna meetha khati ho par hamare liye ek bhi shabdh meetha nahi nikalne deti." (Love is in the air!)

Rajesh’s Dabangg Reply

Pati parmeshwar, toh Patni saubhagyawati. In an episode Happu Singh to please his Rajesh sings the famous Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer song, "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai Yaara Mein Kya Karu?" Also, getting a little into a romantic mood. But Rajesh being the Dabangg Rajesh, replies "Karna kya hai? Har roz maatha tek te do-hazaar ka note chadha jaana!" (Happu Singh in his iconic style - "Arrey Dada!")

Rajesh & Happu Savage Dialogue

Happu was not going to take this defeat, and he found the perfect comeback! One day, Rajesh asked him, "Suno, hum kya mote lag rahe hai?" Happu instantly responds, "Nahi-nahi, tum toh bilkul perfect ho!" Rajesh blushed and romantically asked Happu Singh, "Toh humko uthakar kitchen tak le chalo, bohot bhook lag rahi hai!". Happu in the most savage comeback says, "Ruko, hum fridge hi utha ke le aate hai!" (Ouch!!)

Rajesh Miffed With Happu

Rajesh, now miffed with Happu Singh leaves their home and goes to her maternal house. Happu Singh calls her multiple times in a day. One day Rajesh picks up the phone and snaps at Happu, says, "Kitni baar kaha hai ki ab tumhare ghar nahi aaungi. Phir roz phone kyon karte ho?" Happu wickedly replies, "Sunkara acha lagta hai, isiliye." That's Happu and Rajesh, cute and funny, sweet and sour relationship for you!