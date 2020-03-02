Jennifer Winget Is Not Happy With Beyhadh 2 Going Digital; Might Quit The Show!

Recently, there were reports that Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 is going off air on March 13, 2020, owing to the low TRPs on television. Apparently, the show will be aired on digital platform as it has been doing good digitally. As per the latest report, Jennifer Winget is not happy with the development. It is being said that if the channel decides to shift the show on OTT platform, the actress might quit the show.

A source close to the show was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Winget is in no mood to continue with the show if it's going to be in only digital space. Jennifer is not comfortable playing the same character on the OTT platform as her contract was signed with the channel. Her managing team has raised her concern to the producer (Prateek Sharma) and discussions between the two parties are in progress. Let's see what happens."

Meanwhile many of them are not happy with the show going off air. A user wrote, "OKAY BUT WHY THE FUCK IS BEYHADH 2 GOING OFF AIR ON TV!? I'M SO MAD RN, IT'S STORYLINE IS BARELY OF TOTAL 6 MONTHS, ISTG INDIAN TV, AND ITS VIEWERS ARE THE MOST FUCKED UP, LIKE WHAT EVEN THE FUCK #Beyhadh2." - (sic)

Another user tweeted, "Without jenny there is no #beyhadh2 #jenniferwinget has given her life amd show she dsnt give articles to internet channels abt how she shit for 15 hrs jn water abt how she got hurt etc she did scenes in the muddy waters she has never promoted her struggles by giving interviews." - (sic)

It has to be recalled that similar thing happened with Colors show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which had grabbed headlines for its bold content. The show, which starred Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles, was shifted to Voot, and then again was shifted back to the channel.

